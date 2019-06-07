Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Matra Petroleum AB, LEI: 54930008VKPPWXKDEA04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MATRA SE0009696040 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Matra Petroleum AB on June 5, 2019 at 17:25 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous June 7, 2019 with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB