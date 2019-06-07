LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 June 2019

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has today been notified that on 6 June 2019, Mr John A Heller (a director of the Company), transferred 200,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into his Self-Invested Personal Pension for a consideration of 25p per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer Mr John A Heller and his family's holding remains unchanged at 48,080,511 shares in the company representing 56.35% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr John A Heller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Mr John A Heller is a director of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name London & Associated Properties PLC b) LEI

213800GLCG54Q578EX51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB0005234223 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from Mr John A Heller to his Self-Invested Personal Pension





Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

25p per share

200,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 06/06/2019 f) Place of the transaction

LSE

Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000