LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 6
7 June 2019
London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has today been notified that on 6 June 2019, Mr John A Heller (a director of the Company), transferred 200,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into his Self-Invested Personal Pension for a consideration of 25p per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").
Following the Transfer Mr John A Heller and his family's holding remains unchanged at 48,080,511 shares in the company representing 56.35% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr John A Heller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Mr John A Heller is a director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|London & Associated Properties PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800GLCG54Q578EX51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB0005234223
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of Ordinary Shares from Mr John A Heller to his Self-Invested Personal Pension
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|06/06/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE
Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000