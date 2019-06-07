Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn Group supports two events with the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas (ISCL) at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology

Helsinn Group supports two events with the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas (ISCL)at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma Meeting will update on latest developments in the field

Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Work Group will review recent expert work

Lugano, Switzerland, June 7, 2019 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that it will support two meetings at the upcoming 24th World Congress of Dermatology.

The meetings are being hosted alongside the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphoma as ancillary meetings within the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (Milan, June 10--15, 2019). Further details can be found here:

http://www.cutaneouslymphoma.org/Meetings/tabid/58/Default.aspx

The events are designed to help support the exchange of up-to-date expert information on Cutaneous T cell lymphoma. The first is an expert session focused on clinical trial endpoints and skin and blood assessment in cutaneous T cell lymphoma, with introductions from leaders in the research field, with Martine Bagot and Joan Guitart chairing the meeting. The second meeting is an invitation-only work group on Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides (FMF). Julia Scarisbrick will be chairing the session.

Sergio Cantoreggi, Group Chief Scientific Officer at Helsinn, commented: "Cutaneous T cell lymphoma is a debilitating and discomforting disease which has a significant impact on patients' quality of life and for which there is still a significant unmet need. Helsinn is delighted to be able to support two meetings at the World Congress of Dermatology which bring together experts in the field to share the latest scientific research and assess its impact on therapeutic approaches."

Title : Cutaneous Lymphoma Meeting:

: Cutaneous Lymphoma Meeting: Date, time and location: Monday, June 10 2019, 1.30pm - 5.30pm, Milan Congress Centre, Milan, Italy

Monday, June 10 2019, 1.30pm - 5.30pm, Milan Congress Centre, Milan, Italy Agenda : http://www.cutaneouslymphoma.org/Portals/0/meeting_support/Outline_CutaneousLymphomaMeeting10June2019-atWCDMilan_as%20of%2005-14-19.pdf (http://www.cutaneouslymphoma.org/Portals/0/meeting_support/Outline_CutaneousLymphomaMeeting10June2019-atWCDMilan_as%20of%2005-14-19.pdf)



Title: Follicular Mycosis Fungoides Work Group (invitation only)

Follicular Mycosis Fungoides Work Group (invitation only) Date, time and location: Wednesday June 12, 2019, 7am-7pm, Milan Congressi, Milan, Italy

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

