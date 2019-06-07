Omnio Holding Sàrl, the holding company of Omnio Group, today announced the appointment of Robin Dear as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 10, 2019. Omnio is an advanced public cloud core banking platform that provides flexibility and omnichannel functionality across retail and digital channels for banks and non-banks.

Robin Dear, who will also sit on the Omnio Board, brings extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial services arena to the role, with an executive leadership career spanning some 22 years. He joins Omnio from Cashplus Group where, as CFO and Founder Member, he supported the business as it grew from a start-up to a major challenger to the high street banks. Robin remains an NED of APS Financial, the regulated subsidiary of Cashplus Group.

Prior to Cashplus, Robin Dear worked for Citigroup as Vice President for Finance for Citibank Diners Club, as well as Universal Music Group, where he was Finance Director for their distribution arm, Britannia Music. He has an MBA from Henley Management College and a Business Studies degree gained at West of England University. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Accountants.

The appointment comes at a valuable time as Omnio gears up for growth in the fast-evolving banking and financial services sector globally. The global fintech sector is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.16% through to 2025, driven by growing internet penetration around the world, as well as the increasing availability of spatial data. To benefit from this impressive growth, traditional high-street banks and non-banks looking to enter the financial services space increasingly need support from specialists in providing omnichannel banking functionality. It is Omnio's mission to supply these new foundations for banking to its clients in the UK, throughout Europe and Australia.

Scott Lanphere, Chairman of the Board at Omnio, commented: "Robin brings with him formidable experience that will benefit Omnio as it grows into the future. His dedication to nurturing the businesses in his care, and his proven ability in leading compliance and risk management, as well as his strong financial management, have led to impressive results throughout his career. His expertise and insight will be crucial as we cement Omnio's position in the banking and fintech industry and work towards the company's ambitious growth goals."

Robin Dear added: "Omnio has built a unique and impressive banking and fintech business, offering a proven track record for making financial innovation simple for brands around the world. I'm excited to have the opportunity to leverage Omnio's unique cloud core banking platform to identify new areas of growth for the business. I am looking forward to getting to know everyone on the team and playing my part in taking Omnio to the next stage in its evolution as a leading fintech business."

Robin joins the business as the shareholders look to expand the leadership necessary to scale the company. Robin's appointment is particularly poignant given the vacancy left by the departure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Omnio. Ian Clowes served as CEO of Omnio during a crucial transition with the merger of PCT and Tuxedo. Omnio looks forward to his continued support as a Director of the company. Omnio will be announcing a new CEO to further strengthen its executive team in the next few months.

About Omnio:

Omnio is a leading global fintech, formed in 2018 from the merger of Payment Cloud Technologies (PCT) and Tuxedo Money Solutions, in a deal worth €70 million. Omnio powers valued brands to deliver superior digital financial services that meet the ever-changing needs of current and future customers. Headquartered in the City of London, Omnio has offices in Europe, South Africa and Australia supporting some of the world's leading brands in providing a range of flexible and reliable financial services including digital banking and payment solutions supported by their exceptional global managed services.

Omnio's cloud-based platform, Omnio.VISION, is transforming the way banking and payments are delivered, enabling customers to harness robust banking-grade financial services every day.

