MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control 07-Jun-2019 / 09:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | June 07, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control ****************************************************************************** ******** Krasnodar, Russia (June 07, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of share by the entity which is under the Issuer's control. Full company name and address: Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number: Object of disposal: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Disposal of shares Date of change: June 5 , 2019 Amount of disposed shares: 23,882 shares (0.023434% of the total equity) Basis for disposal: Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Amount of votes before 4,386,936 votes (4.304659% of disposal: the total number of votes) Amount of votes after 4,363,054 votes (4.281225% of disposal: the total number of votes) For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 9429 EQS News ID: 821215 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=821215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

