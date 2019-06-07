Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-06-07 09:27 CEST -- Schedule of Government Securities auctions for June 2019 - August 2019: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-06-03 2019-06-05 2027-04-26 EUR 2882 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-06-10 2019-06-12 2024-04-17 EUR 1771 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-06-17 2019-06-19 2025-11-21 EUR 2347 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-06-25 2019-06-27 2023-08-16 EUR 1511 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-07-01 2019-07-03 2027-04-26 EUR 2854 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-07-08 2019-07-10 2025-11-21 EUR 2326 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-07-15 2019-07-17 2024-04-17 EUR 1736 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-07-22 2019-07-24 2022-03-20 EUR 970 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-07-29 2019-07-31 2025-11-21 EUR 2305 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-08-05 2019-08-07 2027-04-26 EUR 2819 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-08-12 2019-08-14 2024-04-17 EUR 1708 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-08-19 2019-08-21 2022-03-20 EUR 942 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-08-26 2019-08-28 2029-08-28 EUR 3653 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.