sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,81 Euro		+0,285
+2,11 %
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,761
13,801
11:10
13,75
13,795
11:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR13,81+2,11 %