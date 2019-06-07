sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.06.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
07.06.2019 | 10:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues of May 2019 will be released on 10 June 2019.

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018
4 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018
30 April 2019 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2019
31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019
31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 26 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)