Freitag, 07.06.2019

07.06.2019 | 10:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues of May 2019 will be released on 10 June 2019.

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018
4 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018
30 April 2019 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2019
31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019
31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 26 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)