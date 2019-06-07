Kraft Lignin Products Market | CAGR 7.30% by 2024 - New Report by Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report by Mordor Intelligence , the market for Kraft Lignin products is expected to register a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024. A major factor driving the market studied, is the increasing demand for carbon fibers.

Highlights From the Report:

Fertilizers & pesticides application segment is expected to dominate the market.

The rising demand for activated carbon is in turn estimated to boost the demand for Kraft Lignin, during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Kraft Lignin market, holding a share of approximately 40% and is also estimated to expand in the forecast period.

Increasing emission standards and concerns over air pollution control are anticipated to drive this trend, which, in turn, is expected to be increasingly beneficial to the activated carbon segment in the Kraft Lignin market.

North America to Dominate the Market:

The North American region dominated the market share in 2018. North America is the largest producer of Kraft Lignin products, majorly dominated by Canada and the United States .

In Canada , there is a Kraft Lignin surplus of approximately 1.06 million metric ton per year (after ensuring pulp mills' recovery boiler demand) from the 23 pulp mills, which may be used for the production of value-added biobased products.

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Kraft Lignin Market on the basis of application, and geography:

Application

Fertilizers & Pesticides



Polymers/Plastics



Binders & Resins



Phenol & Derivatives



Activated carbon



Carbon fibers



Other Applications (Blends, Sorbents, etc.)

Geography

Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America



United States





Canada





Rest of North America



Europe



Germany





United Kingdom





France





Nordic Countries





Rest of Europe



Rest of the World



Brazil





Saudi Arabia





Rest of World

Competitive Landscape

The Kraft Lignin products market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for 90% of the market share. Key players in the market include Stora Enso, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Domtar Corporation, West Fraser, and Innventia Group.

