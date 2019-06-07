Saniona AB: Saniona publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue

PRESS RELEASE

June 7, 2019

The prospectus relating to the rights issue of SEK 78 million that Saniona AB announced on May 28, 2019 has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on Saniona AB's website, www.saniona.com, and will be available on ABG Sundal Collier AB's website, www.abgsc.se and SEB's website, www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses. Application forms for subscription without subscription rights can be obtained from Saniona AB's and ABG Sundal Collier AB's websites as from the first day of the subscription period (10 June 2019).

Financial and legal advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB is financial advisor and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Saniona AB in connection with the rights issue.



For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:25 a.m. CET on June 7, 2019.



About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

