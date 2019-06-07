

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production decreased for a second consecutive month in April, after growing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 0.4 percent drop in March. In the same month last year, production grew 4.7 percent.



Among the 8 big industrial business segments, the transport sector registered the biggest increase of about 11 percent. While output grew in the food, rubber and plastic, and chemical sectors, production shrank the most in the machinery industry.



On a month-on-month basis, production decreased a seasonally- and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in April.



