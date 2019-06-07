The "Denmark - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark's competitive telecom market has led to the country having the second highest broadband penetration rate in Europe. It also has one of the highest penetration rates in the mobile sector, while the fixed-line sector continues to see a decline in revenue while customers migrate to VoIP and mobile alternatives.

This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, presenting data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.

Key Developments:

Aqua Comms begins work on the North Atlantic Loop cable to Denmark;

TDC extends reach of DOCSIS3.1;

Continuing slide in number of PSTN lines;

Report update includes the regulator's market data update to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

TDC

Telia Denmark

Telenor

MIT Tele (DLG Tele)

