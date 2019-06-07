In the petition, the manufacturers claim their Korean rival's patent assertions should be declared invalid as there is evidence the innovations they refer to were either not new or were obvious steps forward.Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar and Norwegian peer REC Group have jointly filed a petition with the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board seeking an inter partes review - the procedure for challenging the validity of a U.S. patent - for patent number 9,893,215 B2, which Korean rival Hanwha Q Cells claims Jinko and REC have infringed. The petitioners said Hanwha's claims on the patent ...

