With effect from June 10, 2019, the subscription rights in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 20, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SANION TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012703635 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174697 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from June 10, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue July 8, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SANION BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012703643 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174698 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Amanda Takahashi, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.