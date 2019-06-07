

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Friday as investors remained optimistic about a possible trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico before tariffs take effect.



Investors also looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for May later in the day for further clues on the prospects for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



The report is expected to show employment increased by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 66 points or 1.26 percent at 5,344 after losing 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Carmakers were trading mixed, with Renault rising 0.7 percent while Peugeot dropped half a percent



Oil & gas firm Total SA advanced 1.4 percent while airline Air France KLM shed 0.8 percent as oil prices extended overnight gains amid indications that OPEC and allies may extend crude supply cuts.



Retailer Casino Group edged down slightly after it agreed to sell six of its stores for 18.3 million euros.



Drugmaker Sanofi jumped more than 4 percent after appointing a new chief executive.



The day's economic data painted a mostly positive picture of the domestic economy.



French industrial output rose 0.4 percent in April from March when it was down 1.1 percent, official data showed.



The country's trade deficit narrowed in April after widening in March, as imports declined more than exports, preliminary data revealed.



Central bank data showed that the current account deficit decreased to EUR 0.8 billion in April from EUR 2.3 billion in March.



