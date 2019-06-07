Nightstar Therapeutics PLC Completion of Acquisition by Biogen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightstar Therapeutics plc ("Nightstar") is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 5 June 2019 that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales had sanctioned the scheme of arrangement, the Court Order has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies of England and Wales. Accordingly, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nightstar has been acquired by Tungsten Bidco Limited, a newly-incorporated company and wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Biogen Inc.



Trading in Nightstar ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market will be halted with immediate effect from today and the cancellation of listing is expected to become fully effective on 17 June 2019.

Full details of the Scheme are set out in the combined circular and proxy statement dated 9 April 2019 (the "Scheme Document"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

Nightstar

Investor Information investors@nightstartx.com

Media Enquiries media@nightstartx.com

Information info@nightstartx.com

Centerview Partners (Financial adviser to Nightstar)

Alan Hartman +1 212 380 2665

Andrew Rymer +1 212 429 2349

James Hartop +44 (0)20 7409 9730

Finsbury (PR adviser to Nightstar)

Kal Goldberg +1 646 805 2005

Chris Ryall +1 646 306 0747

Abigail Farr +1 646 805 2090

