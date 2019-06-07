

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations weakened slightly in May, the latest quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS showed Friday.



The one-year ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent projected in February. In the following year, inflation was seen at 3 percent versus 2.9 percent in the previous survey.



For longer-term, say in five years' time, survey respondents projected 3.8 percent inflation compared to 3.4 percent in February.



Survey respondents assessed the current inflation rate at 3.1 percent compared to 2.9 percent in February.



When asked about the future path of interest rates, 49 percent of respondents expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, up from 47 percent in February.



