Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB to launch a debt refinancing transaction aiming at proceeds of up to EUR920,000,000 07-Jun-2019 / 10:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB Bondco Plc 4th Floor 1 Kingdom Street London W2 6BD United Kingdom Regulatory Announcement SYNLAB to launch a debt refinancing transaction aiming at proceeds of up to EUR920,000,000 June 7th, 2019 SYNLAB Bondco Plc ("SYNLAB") today announced that it is preparing the launch of a debt refinancing transaction aiming to raise up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR920,000,000 through a term loan facility, maturing in 2026 (the "Term Loan"). The completion of the Term Loan is contingent upon the conclusion and execution of the required documents by the involved banks and other parties. Use of Proceeds SYNLAB intends to use the proceeds of the Term Loan to refinance its EUR 900M of Senior Secured Notes maturing in 2022, currently bearing interest at 6,25% per annum. SYNLAB will thus reduce the cost and extend average maturity of its debt structure. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. - Ends - For more information: SYNLAB + 49 (0)69 92037-183 Daniel Herbert, FTI Consulting daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.com ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 9501 EQS News ID: 821281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

