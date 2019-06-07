

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Friday, extending gains for the fifth day running as a rise in global oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.



Optimism about a possible trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico and the prospect of more stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic also boosted sentiment.



All eyes were on a crucial jobs report in the U.S. that could reinforce expectations of an interest rate cut in coming months.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 54 points or 0.74 percent at 7,313 after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.



Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.6 percent and BP Plc advanced 1.3 percent as oil prices extended overnight gains amid indications that OPEC and allies may extend crude supply cuts.



Iron ore miner Ferrexpo jumped 4.3 percent after issuing an upbeat trading update.



Tabletop gaming retailer Games Workshop soared 5.3 percent on saying its full-year profit would rise 7 percent.



Royal Mail lost 2.7 percent as HSBC cut its rating on the stock.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in May, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices grew only 0.5 percent month-on-month in May after gaining 1.2 percent in April. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive rise in prices and above the forecast of flat growth.



