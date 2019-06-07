EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 JUNE 2019 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: OUTOTEC OYJ Trading in the shares of Outotec Oyj has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 13:13 EET. The company will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: OTE1V ISIN code: FI0009014575 id: 36695 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 7.6.2019 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KESKEYTYS: OUTOTEC OYJ Kaupankäynti Outotec Oyj:n osakkeilla keskeytettiin Nasdaq Helsingissä tänään kello 13:13. Yhtiö tiedottaa lisätietoja myöhemmin. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: OTE1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009014575 id: 36695 Tarjouskirja on tyhjennetty. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260