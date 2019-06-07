Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.41p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---