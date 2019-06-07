Clarivate Analytics files annual report with the SEC

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, including the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on Clarivate's website http://ir.clarivate.com/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2019/05/tv521656_Clarivate-Analytics-PLC_20-F-AsFiled.pdf. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F, which includes Clarivate's audited financial statements, free of charge upon request to investor.relations@clarivate.com.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the report referenced herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg