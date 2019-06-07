Health Partners International of Canada: MPPs to Pack Medicines for Refugees

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) will be hosting a delegation of MPPs to pack mobile medical kits containing medicines and supplies donated by Canada's pharmaceutical industry.

The primary care Humanitarian Medical Kits will be delivered to health care facilities in Northern Iraq that are providing care for Syrian refugees and internally displaced people in camps.

The delegation of volunteers will include staff from member companies of Innovative Medicines Canada and HPIC, as well as MPPs:

Nina Tangri (Mississauga-Streetsville)

Stephen Crawford (Oakville)

EffieTriantafilopoulos (Oakville North-Burlington)

Sheref Sabawy (Mississauga-Erin Mills)

Amarjot Sandhu (Brampton West)

WHAT: Media interviews and photo opportunities with local MPPs and volunteers who will be packing medicines and supplies for refugees

WHEN: Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Health Partners International of Canada's distribution center

2907 Portland Drive

Oakville, Ontario

*free parking at front and rear

About Health Partners International Canada

Health Partners International of Canada is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving health for the most vulnerable people in the world. Canada's pharmaceutical and healthcare industry works with HPIC to treat about 1 million people every year through HPIC's Canadian volunteer and global humanitarian network.

