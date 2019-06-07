

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped slightly on Friday, but remained on course for their best week since March 2018 amid expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.



Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,333.38 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,337.65.



As growth worries linger, global central banks are expected to be more accommodative in coming months.



Gold has gained more than 2 percent this week as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports unless the country does more to stop immigration.



A White House spokeswoman said the Monday deadline for tariffs on Mexico has not changed as negotiations continue.



Top financial policymakers from the world's 20 most powerful nations gather this weekend in Japan as the trade war clouds the economic outlook.



On the data front, all eyes remain on a crucial jobs report in the U.S. that could reinforce expectations of an interest rate cut in coming months.



The report is expected to show employment increased by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



