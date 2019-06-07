The South African holding company has not disclosed how much it invested in the German EPC contractor. Juwi is currently building four PV power plants totaling 250 MW under the REIPPPP scheme in South Africa.South African investment holding company Reatile Group has agreed to acquire a 20% interest in German renewable energy company Juwi. The company said in a press release it formally entered the agreement in April, without specifying the sum it will invest in the transaction. The operation is said to allow Reatile to expand its investments the renewable energy sector in South Africa, where Juwi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...