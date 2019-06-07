Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Requisition of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dissemination of a regulatory announcement that contains inside information according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

7 June 2019

Requisition of Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to the announcement of 31 May 2019, Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company, announces that it yesterday received a document at its office dated 6 June 2019 from Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited as nominee on behalf of Alan Osborne, Richie Taberner and Kevin Taylor (the "Requisitioners") validly requisitioning an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company (the "Document"). The Document provided by the Requisitioners states that the Requisitioners hold, in aggregate, 4,579,285 ordinary shares in Karelian Diamonds which represents 13.28 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

The stated objects of the Document are to convene an EGM to remove Professor Richard Conroy, Maureen Jones, Seamus FitzPatrick, Dr Sor?a Conroy and Louis J Maguire as directors of the Company and to appoint Alan Osborne, Stephen Grimmer, Martin Doyle and Kevin Taylor as directors of the Company. The Board do not believe the proposed change of board is in the interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole.

The Board will consider the request for an EGM in accordance with the statutory requirements of the Irish Companies Act 2014 and further announcements will be made in due course by the Company.

