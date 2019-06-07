Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Conversion to REIT status; FY19 results announced 07-Jun-2019 / 12:15 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Conversion to REIT status; FY19 results announced* Palace Capital's results (4 June) show 37 new leases were completed. Most importantly, these were 14% above ERV (i.e. the level which previous valuers had estimated). This is one of several factors underpinning significant medium-term expansion in capacity to pay growing dividends. Further, the REIT status enhances the capacity for investment and for dividend payment, through the elimination of corporation tax payable. Total property return was 7.1%, ahead of the MSCI UK Index figure of 4.6%. Like-for-like valuations edged ahead by 0.5%, compared with MSCI UK index capital growth at 0.1%. Cost of debt fell to a competitive 3.3%. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/conversion-to-reit-st atus-fy19-results-announced/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mf@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Mike Foster | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London | | | |EC2M 1NH |+44 20 7194 7633| | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 821487 07-Jun-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=65e62cfd6fb88ed0aaaec258f48d1a6c&application_id=821487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=821487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2019 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)