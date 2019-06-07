In an in-line update, SCISYS says it has made a positive start to FY19, with all divisions continuing to expand. Consequently, we are maintaining our forecasts. Management expects FY19 performance to revert to the traditional pattern of a significantly stronger H2 after the more balanced profile in FY18. Noting management's new goal to achieve revenue of £75m and operating profit of £7.0m by the end of FY22, we believe the stock is attractive on c 14x our FY20e EPS.

