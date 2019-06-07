Ernst & Young LLP and Anaplan form alliance to help organizations deploy connected planning platform for business transformation

- Alliance will focus on planning functions in the financial services, health, life sciences and consumer products industries

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Anaplan, Inc., a pioneer in connected planning, today announced an alliance to help large global organizations deploy a powerful business planning approach that brings together people, plans and data to drive increased speed, accuracy and efficiency in today's dynamic business environment. There are plans to expand outside of the US, per local country agreements.

Anaplan will provide its cloud-based platform for connected planning, a centralized solution that unifies data from all parts of the enterprise to help organizations transform their businesses by making more informed and faster decisions. Anaplan's platform is powered by the company's proprietary Hyperblock technology that enables thousands of concurrent users to access a single, unified source of information for planning, thus helping to ensure the consistency, quality and integrity of the data.

EY US will provide industry and functional knowledge, combined with an agile approach to system implementation support that helps speed-to-value for both business process transformation and technology implementation.

A large bank is already engaging the Anaplan platform together with EY system implementation and process re-engineering, to achieve improved end-to-end corporate and line of business budgeting and forecasting processes.

Tony Klimas, EY Global Performance Improvement Finance Leader, says:

"Today's organizations are challenged by digital transformation and disruption from every angle. As a result, they need to shift away from standard planning tools toward flexible, adaptable and user-enabled planning capabilities. This alliance with Anaplan will help dynamic, collaborative and intelligent planning across all business areas, from finance, sales and supply chain, to corporate functions such as marketing, human resources and operations. Ultimately, these capabilities put the power of planning into the hands of every individual at every level within and between organizations."

Ana Pinczuk, Chief Transformation Officer, Anaplan, says:

"We are delighted to welcome EY to Anaplan's partner program. Anaplan offers market-leading connected planning solutions that accelerate decision-making in our digital economy. Together with leading practices from EY advisory services and sector knowledge, we can help our joint clients realize the greatest value as they drive this next wave of business agility."

For more information, visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/alliances.

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg