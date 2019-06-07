Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces FINRA Approval for New Trading Symbol - (SMTI)

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB: SMTI) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the Company's request to change its stock ticker symbol from WNDMD to SMTI effective at the start of trading on June 7, 2019. The stock will be traded under a the CUSIP number 79957L100.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We continue to seek long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that complement our existing portfolio and provide more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech Inc. sells and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and introduced BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI) at the 2019 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Conference. BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is an FDA cleared patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm. PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI) is a portable, safe, no touch, painless, selective Hydro-Mechanical Debridement System that effectively removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue.

For more information, visit WNDM.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations

817-529-2300

ir@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548013/Sanara-MedTech-Inc-Announces-FINRA-Approval-for-New-Trading-Symbol--SMTI