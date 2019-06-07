Call for Projects Based on Virtual Universes Aims to Advance Scientific Education and Raise Awareness on the Issue of Ocean Preservation to Affect Climate Change

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, a foundation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research with the learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes, today announced the development of the Ocean Explorers project to support the preservation of the world's oceans, which play a major role in climate change.

The multifaceted project is aimed to raise awareness on sustainable development among young generations via 3D educational pathways, develop curricula to teach science and technology throughout the many disciplines involving ocean preservation, boost the learning of new skills for future jobs, and support scientific research.

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes will develop pedagogical, experiential methods based on 3D and virtual universes in partnership with the Institut français de recherche pour l'exploitation de la mer (IFREMER), the French institute that undertakes research and expert assessments to advance knowledge on the oceans and their resources, monitor the marine environment and foster the sustainable development of maritime activities.

In addition, as part of its ongoing calls for projects that harness the powerful learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes will include a focus on the development of ocean-related projects such as:

Higher education curricula and 3D educational content to prepare future professionals for sustainable innovation to manage the planet, such as training to design boats powered by renewable energy or coastal management;

Research projects based on virtual universes to better understand the oceans;

Community-generated solutions to protect the oceans, based on engineering and computer-aided design and within an educational or research framework.

Application forms are available at lafondation3ds.org. Submission deadlines for 2019 are September 20 for U.S. projects, September 27 for European projects and October 18 for Indian projects. A second call for projects will take place in the spring of 2020.

"The goal of our project is twofold: improve the experience of learning science for children and students while helping them to be better prepared for new jobs involving sustainability, and contribute to finding solutions for the sustainable development of our world," said Thibault de Tersant, President, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes. "By actively focusing on this, we can prepare these programs in time for the next decade, which the United Nations has designated as the 'Decade of Oceanic Science for Sustainable Development.'"

Since its creation in 2015, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes has supported more than 90 projects in Europe, the U.S. and India spanning health, geology, biodiversity, industry of the future and other fields. Today's announcement coincides with "World Oceans Day" on June 8, the United Nations' annual celebration to raise global awareness of the benefits humankind derives from the ocean and the individual and collective duty to use its resources sustainably.

About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes provides grants, training and expertise about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the U.S. and India to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new talents and help them achieve their dreams. For more information: lafondation3ds.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005249/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 124 457 7111