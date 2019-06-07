

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than one million cases of new curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) occur every day globally, according to latest data released by the World Health Organization.



This amounts to more than 376 million new cases of four infections - chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis - annually.



Published online by the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, the figures suggest that among people aged 15-49, there were 156 million new cases of trichomoniasis, 127 million new cases of chlamydia, 87 million new cases of gonorrhoea and 6.3 million new cases of syphilis.



Dr Peter Salama, Executive Director for Universal Health Coverage and the Life-Course at WHO, said this alarming data is a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases.



These STIs have a profound impact on the health of adults and children worldwide. WHO warned that if untreated, they can lead to serious and chronic health effects that include neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, and increased risk of HIV. They are also associated with significant levels of stigma and domestic violence.



Syphilis alone caused an estimated 200000 stillbirths and newborn deaths in 2016, making it one of the leading causes of baby loss globally.



STIs spread predominantly through unprotected sexual contact. Some can also be transmitted during pregnancy and childbirth, or, in the case of syphilis, through contact with infected blood or blood products, and injecting drug use.



As STIs remain a persistent and endemic health threat worldwide, the UN health agency highlights a lack of progress in stopping the spread of the diseases.



Compared with its last analysis in 2012, the WHO reports 'no substantive decline' in the rates of new or existing infections.



WHO notes that recent shortages in the global supply of benzathine penicillin has made it more difficult to treat syphilis.



The WHO data provides the baseline for monitoring progress against the Global Health Sector Strategy on STIs, 2016-2021. The strategy, adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2016, proposed rapid scale-up of evidence-based interventions and services to end STIs as a public health concern by 2030.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX