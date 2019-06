CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for May.



Ahead of the data, the loonie retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 1.5068 against the euro, 81.16 against the yen, 0.9312 against the aussie and 1.3361 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX