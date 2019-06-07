

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks futures are pointing to modestly higher open for the markets on Friday following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report. The major averages may extend the upward trend seen over the past few sessions.



The Dow futures have given back some ground but are currently up by 23 points even though the Labor Department report showed a substantial slowdown in the pace of U.S. job growth in the month of May.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 75,000 jobs in May after soaring by a downwardly revised 224,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 3.6 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.



While the data paints a troubling picture for the U.S. economy, the report has also added to optimism about that the Federal Reserve will consider lowering interest rates in the near future.



Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of April. Wholesale inventories are expected to climb by 0.7 percent.



The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of April later in the day. Economists expect consumer credit to increase by $12.0 billion.



After showing a lack of direction throughout much of the session, stocks showed a notable advance late in the trading day on Thursday. With the late-day jump, the major averages extended the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels of the day going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow advanced 181.09 points or 0.7 percent to 25,720.66, the Nasdaq rose 40.08 points or 0.5 percent to 7,615.55 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.34 points or 0.6 percent to 2,843.49.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, with several major markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has surged up by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.56 to $53.15 a barrel after jumping $0.91 to $52.59 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $9.10 to $1,342.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are up $6 at $1,347.70 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.90 yen versus the 108.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1324 compared to yesterday's $1.1276.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX