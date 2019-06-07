

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) will start to deliver groceries directly to customers' kitchen refrigerators this fall.



The retail giant said Friday it is launching InHome Delivery, using which facility, customers can order fresh groceries a well as everyday essentials and have them delivered directly into the kitchen or garage fridge. The delivery can be done even when the customers cannot be at home.



The new service will be launched this fall for over 1 million customers across three cities - Kansas City in Missouri; Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach in Florida.



'Now we can serve customers not just in the last mile, but in the last 15 feet. And that's truly inspiring!,' Walmart said in a statement.



The move is part of Walmart's efforts to better compete with rival Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in order to deliver groceries as fast as possible to customers.



Walmart had said in May it would launch Next-Day delivery on a wide range of general merchandise from Walmart.com, without a membership fee. The company's announcement came after Amazon.com announced earlier that it would introduce free-one day shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Customers who opt for the InHome Delivery service can place a grocery order online and then select a delivery day at checkout. They can choose to have orders delivered straight to the kitchen or to the garage. A Walmart associate will be assigned to take care of their grocery shopping.



At the time of delivery, if the customers cannot be at home, associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to gain one-time access the customer's home. This will allow customers to control access into their homes and also watch the deliveries remotely.



Delivery will be made by a vetted Walmart associate who has been with the company for at least a year.



Later this year, InHome Delivery will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart's website. Customers can simply leave an item on the counter and their InHome Delivery associate will return the items on their behalf.



Walmart is expected to provide more information about the pricing of the service closer to the launch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX