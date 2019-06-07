Global secure coding company, Secure Code Warrior today announced that it was named Best Professional Training or Certification Programme at the SC Awards Europe 2019, which took place this week at The London Marriott, Grosvenor Square.

"We are honored to be recognized by SC Media for our secure code training platform that, in an effective, measurable, and fun way, teaches developers to think and act with a security mindset every day,"said Pieter Danhieux, co-Founder and CEO of Secure Code Warrior. "This award signals our innovation and proven success in helping global development teams, both in-house and outsourced, improve their code security across their entire organization.

Secure Code Warrior provides a unique and proven suite of secure coding tools within one powerful SaaS platform, helping developers write secure code from the start and in-line with a company's established coding policies. The platform includes gamified, online training that is hands-on and self-paced; a fun, skill-testing tournament mode; and a tool offering instant security policy compliance through real-time coaching, information sharing, reporting and auto-correction. This enables companies to achieve faster and more secure product development, which supports agile development principles. It provides a powerful layer of cyber protection in a way that is simple, scalable and positive.

Each year, SC Media UK honors the industry's leading companies and individuals for achievements that make them stand out from the crowd, rewarding not just best practice, but leadership and innovation.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a global security company that makes software development better and more secure. Our vision is to empower developers to be the first line of defense in their organization by making security highly visible and providing them with the skills and tools to write secure code from the beginning.

We have built a powerful platform that moves the focus from reaction to prevention, training and equipping developers to think and act with a security mindset as they build and verify their skills, gain real-time advice and monitor skill development. Our customers include financial institutions, telecommunications providers and global technology companies in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

