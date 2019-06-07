She will lead the newly created Customer Office as part of Zurich's drive to further elevate customer excellence across the organization. In this position, Conny will ensure the delivery of a unique and distinctive customer experience. She will start in her role on July 1, reporting directly to the Group CEO.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco: "The digital era is driving significant change and a transformation of customer experience in the market place. This is a transformation that has already begun, delivering a number of company-wide initiatives to improve customer satisfaction and to drive profitable growth. We are delighted that Conny is joining us on our journey to accelerate the Group's transformation and spearhead the digital customer experience, which will be reflected in Zurich's brand refresh."

Conny joins Zurich from MindFolio, an innovation and analytics consultancy based in London and Chicago, where she was Partner since 2018. Conny also brings with her a wealth of leadership experience and expertise gained at the LEGO Group since 1985, where she held many senior global roles between 1999 and 2018, such as Head of People and Culture, Corporate Communication, New Product Innovation as well as building new business areas, including starting up LEGO Film & TV. Latterly, Conny had global responsibility for the development of the LEGO Brand and served as Vice President for Marketing and Consumer Experiences.

Group note June 07, 2019 (181.68 KB/PDF) (https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/news-releases/2019/2019-0607-01.pdf?la=en&hash=A13D3AE36E2CA6BC8F040DAD2EC9D5E96E0DA64E)

(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/2500x1983-conny-kalcher.jpg?la=en&hash=C2F06C0C085801609A63F2F1FCEC1CDB33369696)

Media Relations

Zurich Insurance Group

Austrasse 46

8045 Zurich

Switzerland

8045 Zurich Switzerland +41 44 625 21 00

media@zurich.com

@Zurich (https://twitter.com/zurich)

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com (https://www.zurich.com/en).