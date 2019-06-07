After two years lost to a state of emergency in Ethiopia, a new political order has emerged that has allowed KEFI to progress Tulu Kapi to the point of development. All federal government consents have now been received (including from the National Bank of Ethiopia, Ethiopia's central bank). This now allows KEFI to trigger the first equity instalment of US$11.4m from its Ethiopian partners into the project, which will fund detailed engineering & procurement (including long lead items), allow community resettlement and defer debt funding until FY20. Importantly, however, it also enables the infrastructure finance bond programme to proceed, such that, on the current timeline, commissioning of the plant is anticipated to start by end-2020, with first gold in April 2021 and full production by mid-2021.

