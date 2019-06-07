

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Toyota is all set to cash in the demand for electric vehicles in future. It plans to making electric vehicles next year in China and to release at least 10 battery powered vehicles by 2020.



The company said there is higher than expected demand for cars run on batteries. Toyota also noted that there is a gap in the demand and production of batteries required.



The current projection is that around one million electric vehicle vehicles will be sold by 2025. The company is aiming to achieve sales of 5.5 million traditional gasoline electric hybrids, plug in hybrids, electric vehicles as well as hydrogen vehicles by 2025.



Considering the cost involved, Toyota expects slower profits.



Toyota Thursday said it will team up with Japan's Sabaru Corp. to develop electric powered sports utility vehicles. The tie-up is expected to reduce capital outlay for production of lower-emissions cars. The automaker is also planning to partnership with rival automakers to split costs. Toyota holds 16.77 percent stake in Subaru.



Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd as well as Volkswagen Ag have already introduced electric vehicles to the market.



