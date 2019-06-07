

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rihanna is the wealthiest female musician in the world according to Forbes' annual rich list.



With an estimated $600 million fortune, she is ahead of superstars likes Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).



Famous first as a singer, the pop music diva has since evolved into a style icon and makeup entrepreneur.



Most of her wealth comes not from music but from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault. Rihanna and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty.



Fenty Beauty had generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year, influenced by Rihanna's fame and 71 million Instagram followers.



Rihanna, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Barbados, overcame hardships including an abusive addict father and a well-publicized assault by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.



The 31-year-old artist also co-owns the Savage X Fenty lingerie line with Los Angeles-based online fashion firm TechStyle Fashion Group.



In May, LVMH and Rihanna announced a new fashion house called Fenty, which will be based in Paris.



Fenty makes high-end clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry.



Millions in earnings from her career touring and releasing as a singer make up the rest of her fortune.



After turning to business Rihanna concentrates less on music music; Her last studio album - Anti - came out in 2016.



Forbes had earlier included the artist in America's Self-Made Women 2019 list and in the list of 100 celebrities in 2018.



