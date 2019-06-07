

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's headline inflation was unchanged in May, supported by strong increases in prices of food, beverages and services, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price inflation was 3.9 percent in May, same as in April.



Food price growth climbed to 5.6 percent from 5.2 percent. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 8.6 percent year-on-year after an 8.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Services costs grew 3 percent for the third consecutive month.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.7 percent in May following a 0.9 percent increase in April.



The core CPI rose 4 percent annually and 0.4 percent from the previous month.



