SCF World Debut on Coinance-the Global Large Financial Exchange

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / According to the official news, SCF Token has claimed its world debut on Coinance exchange on 5th, June of 2019 (Singapore Time) and opened "SCF/EtH" exchange pairs.

SCF Token is a true decentralized wallet which has 200,000 active users throughout more than 90 countries. The wallet has built-in financial functions, which are designed to provide users with safe storage while providing value-added services for investment&financing, thus keeping and increasing the value of the user's assets.

SCF Wallet technological team has been researching on the safeness of wallet and upgrading the level of wallet. SCF Wallet then implemented a series of safe measures, such as asset password, graphic unlock, fingerprint unlock, face identification and Google OTP (Google verification code) etc., which proves it is truly a safe and decentralized digital currency wallet.

Coinance is the world's first large financial ecology exchange which links digital currency and traditional financial products (Stocks, Stocks market index, crude oil, gold and commodities). Except the features most traditional exchanges have, Coinance has some other properties that they don't have, for example, opening the low-threshold investment features of financial and commodities, investing global financial products via digital currency etc.

Using digital currency to invest global financial derivatives: In short, users can invest shares, stocks market index, crude oil and gold etc. via digital currency, which goes over the high-threshold of these traditional investments, with one click operation and makes you do as your heart tells you.

SCF Wallet has made a strategic partnership with Coinance, and they definitely will support each other and develop together from the aspect of ecology.

