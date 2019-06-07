On June 5, 2019, Tobin Properties AB ("Tobin Properties" or "the Company") announced that Klövern AB ("Klövern"), through its subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB, had acquired over 90 percent of the shares of the Company. The Company also announced that Klövern had decided to call for redemption of the remaining shares in Tobin Properties and that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its ordinary and preference series shares from Nasdaq First North. On June 7, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such an application. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company's financial instrument may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the ordinary shares (TOBIN, ISIN code SE0006026985, order book ID 128463) and the preference shares (TOBIN PREF, ISIN code SE0006117487, order book ID 160385) in Tobin Properties will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB