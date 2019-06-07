The ambitious climate, jobs and social program has encountered strong resistance from some national unions, and not only those connected to professions linked to traditional power industries.From pv magazine USA. American unions are divided on the Green New Deal proposal for decarbonization through renewable energy and other means coupled with massive economic mobilization and social programs. However, those local and state unions which have defied national leaders to support the proposed policy package have been lifted by an endorsement of the idea by national organization the Service Employees ...

