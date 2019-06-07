Acorn Income Fund - Notice of Class Meeting Correction

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

Notice of Class Meeting Correction

07 June 2019

A copy of the Notice of the ZDP Class Meeting which is due to be held on 16 August 2019 at 11.00am was included in the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 and was correct. However, the Form of Proxy for the ZDP Class Meeting included within the distribution contained a typographical error and referred to Resolution 8:

"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 8 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 18 April 2019 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution."

When it should have referred to Resolution 9:

THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 9 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 18 April 2019 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution.

It is hereby announced that any Forms of Proxy received which refer to Resolution 8 will be considered to refer to Resolution 9 as is correct and as was referred to in the Notice of Class Meeting included in the Financial Statements for the year to 31 December 2018.

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001