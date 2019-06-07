

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nasa announced plans to open its International Space Station for tourism and other business ventures.



'NASA is opening the International Space Station for commercial business so U.S. industry innovation and ingenuity can accelerate a thriving commercial economy in low-Earth orbit,' the space agency said in a statement.



Nasa will allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020.



'Nasa is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before,' Nasa chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.



There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.



The US space agency will allow private companies to buy time and space on the ISS for producing, marketing, or testing their products. NASA also is enabling private astronaut missions of up to 30 days on the International Space Station to perform duties that fall into the approved commercial and marketing activities, with the first mission as early as 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX