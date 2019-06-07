KIDOZ Inc.: KIDOZ is Approved as a Certified Google Play Ad Network

Google Certifies Only 9 Networks Globally for Kids and Families

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ) (previously Shoal Games Ltd.) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ content discovery network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that as part of Google's program to build a safer Google Play for kids they have been certified as an approved advertising network. https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/9283445

KIDOZ, the most popular kid-focused SDK in the market, is one of the first networks to be certified by Google.

The reason for the short-list of certified networks is that Google announced new regulations for apps that target kids (directly or indirectly) that require publishers to only use ad networks from a certified list of select partners when serving in-app advertising.

The new regulations titled "Building a Safer Google Play for Kids": (https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2019/05/building-safer-google-play-for-kids.html) are a welcome step that will create a safer experience for kids on mobile and eliminate the embarrassing situation of adult-oriented ads frequently appearing in kids apps and inappropriately collecting sensitive information at the same time.

While the new rules are designed to protect kids from unsafe advertising in children's apps, the requirement is for all app developers to assess if children make up any part of their target user base, and if so, adopt a certified ad network partner if they want to display any ads to their identified users under the age of 13. As of September 1, 2019,p all apps targeting children (directly or indirectly) will be required to use only certified ad networks such as KIDOZ.

"The vision at KIDOZ is to create a free and safe Internet for children by enabling content producers to monetize their apps and video with safe, relevant, and fun advertising," said Eldad Ben Tora, KIDOZ Co-CEO. "We connect the brands that kids love with the hundreds of millions of kids and families all over the world that enjoy free games, videos, and apps on the Internet and inside the Google Play store. Without a safe advertising eco-system, this content cannot be free. We commend Google and their commitment to keeping Google Play safe for kids and welcome the new publishers that will adopt safer practices for in-app advertising as a result of the new regulations."

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) is the Internet of Kids (IoK). Engaging more than 50 million kids a month across the leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Nintendo, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2019, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548063/KIDOZ-is-Approved-as-a-Certified-Google-Play-Ad-Network