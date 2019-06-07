IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2019 on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

IDW Media's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW Media investor relations website (https://idwmediaholdings.com/investor-relations/) at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern.

IDW Media's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 20, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay number: 13690994. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW Media investor relations website.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDWM's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc., is one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

