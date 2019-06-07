

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has previously framed his threat to raise tariffs on Mexican imports as an effort to stop the rush of migrants into the U.S. but now suggests a deal to avoid the tariffs could involve Mexico purchasing more American agricultural products.



Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday that there is a 'good chance' the U.S. and Mexico will reach an agreement to avert the tariffs and claimed the deal would include Mexico immediately purchasing U.S. farm and agricultural products at 'very high levels.'



'If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,' Trump tweeted. 'If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!'



The tweet comes as Trump recently threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports until all illegal migrants passing through Mexico and into the U.S. are stopped.



Trump warned the tariffs would be gradually increased if the crisis persists, rising to 10 percent on July 1st and eventually reaching as high as 25 percent by October 1st.



The president's tweet seems to be the first time the tariff threat was linked to agricultural exports to Mexico, which is already the second largest buyer of U.S. farm-related products.



A report from Bloomberg News on Thursday indicated the U.S. is considering delaying Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico in order to provide more time to negotiate.



Bloomberg was told by a U.S. official that the most likely outcome is still that a 5 percent tariff goes into effect but that the duties could be short-lived if Mexico follows through on its promises.



